Photo by Vladimir Dantes used as advertising monuments

| November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

A photo of Ukrainian singer and presenter Vladimir Dantes was placed on a tombstone as advertising sites.

Фото Владимира Дантеса использовали в качестве рекламы памятников

About the artist informed fans on his page in social network Facebook. The situation Dantes reacted with irony:

I believe that this is the peak of popularity! So, in the village Gumilev (this is a departure from Chernivtsi in the direction of the cemetery) there is a very enterprising fan. He supports me as he can. Picture and fresh, it would be possible to take)

wrote the singer.

Фото Владимира Дантеса использовали в качестве рекламы памятников

The wife of Vladimir Dantes, the lead singer of the popular group Time and Glass Nadya Dorofeevaalso commented on the oddity of it:

I love it!

And I never such gifts did not

jokingly said to her husband.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr