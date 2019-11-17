Photo by Vladimir Dantes used as advertising monuments
A photo of Ukrainian singer and presenter Vladimir Dantes was placed on a tombstone as advertising sites.
About the artist informed fans on his page in social network Facebook. The situation Dantes reacted with irony:
I believe that this is the peak of popularity! So, in the village Gumilev (this is a departure from Chernivtsi in the direction of the cemetery) there is a very enterprising fan. He supports me as he can. Picture and fresh, it would be possible to take)
wrote the singer.
The wife of Vladimir Dantes, the lead singer of the popular group Time and Glass Nadya Dorofeevaalso commented on the oddity of it:
I love it!
And I never such gifts did not
jokingly said to her husband.