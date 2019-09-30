Photo comparison natural beauty: what wins?

Фото-сравнения естественной и натуральной красоты: что же побеждает?

Now, thanks to the development of cosmetology and popularization of plastic surgery any girl can make themselves the standard, that is why standard-beautiful facial features has managed to depreciate and fade.

Let us recall the natural beauty and compare it with the artificial. Which do you prefer?

That’s the difference!

Girl on the left is beautiful!

Who needs unnatural, taut beauty, when there’s a real, natural?

Amazing!

We hope that the naturalness will forever be in trends!

What do you think about this? Which girl is prettier?

