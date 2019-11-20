Photo: Evan Peters sparked the pregnancy rumors Halsey
New photographs a couple of supposedly calms the tummy Halsey.
On Monday, Evan Peters and Halsey noise, allowing to film yourself while walking. On a couple of frames the stars look like they talk about the stomach Halsey. When the singer holds the hand on the abdomen, which also touches Evan. Did the stars deliberately to provoke rumors, fantasizing about the pregnancy or just studied the tummy Halsey, is still unknown.
One way or another on Monday, the actor and the singer threw himself a sweet day off. They strolled along a California beach, basking in the sun and lots of kissing. Halsey was dressed in a light jumpsuit with patterns and sandals, and Peters sported a white t-shirt, blue trousers and a pair of sneakers Adidas. After the beach, the pair headed for the doughnuts at Sidecar Donuts & Coffee.
About the relationship Halsey and Evan became known this autumn. In his Twitter, the singer wrote that he dreams of a date with the actor, and emotionally declared that “loves Evan Peters”. Earlier this year Halsey announced the relationship with the musician Yungblood. And Peters in March this year called off his engagement with actress Emma Roberts. Evan and Emma met about seven years, although in 2015, has already announced the breakup and getting back together again. It is known that this time the actors went peacefully and remained friends.