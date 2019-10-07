Photo in the phone instead of ID: a woman boarded a Delta flight without a ticket and ID
A woman boarded a Delta flight from Orlando (FL) to Atlanta (GA) without identification documents and boarding ticket. This writes Fox News.
According to the passenger who wanted to remain anonymous, the woman refused to get up.
“I also had a boarding ticket for this place, but she very directly said, “I will not move from meta,” said a passenger.
The passenger asked the stewardess to see if there’s a woman in the passenger list of the plane.
Finding that it is not in the list, the pilot and the flight attendant tried to take the woman out of the plane, but to no avail.
On the issue of the boarding pass the woman replied that threw it, and the ID showed your photo on your own phone.
The source described the conversation between a passenger and a flight attendant.
“Well, I show you an identity card with a photograph,” said the woman.
“MA’am, this is not a photo ID issued by the government. It’s a simple picture,” said the stewardess.
“But it’s the same,” said the woman.
“No, mA’am, it’s not the same,” said the stewardess.
“In the end, she reported the violation of Federal law,” said the passenger.
Shortly thereafter, the pilot called the police to bring the woman from the plane. She, cursing, out, what confused many passengers.
“The flight was delayed, and the pilot explained this by the fact that the transportation security Administration (TSA) has had to deal with a woman who did not have a ticket on any flight . No one could understand how she even got on the plane,” said passenger.
Before the plane took off in Atlanta, the TSA agents with dogs searched the plane for about an hour, and workers inspected each passenger and searched all the bags.
In the TSA reported that it had searched the woman, but more information could not be obtained. It is still unknown how she managed to get on a plane without a boarding pass and ID.
Delta after the incident made a statement:”Delta apologizes to customers flight 1516 for the delay after a person not having a ticket on that flight, was removed from the plane. Then the security personnel sent aboard all the people on the preventive check. Delta works with local law enforcement and the transportation security Administration over the investigation, and we also conduct its own review of this incident.”
Lieutenant Orlando police Wanda Miglio, which was called to the airport shortly before 10:30, after receiving reports of “suspicious passenger”, said the investigation is ongoing, and the FBI was notified about this incident.