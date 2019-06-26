Photo: Keanu Reeves in the image of disney princes

It is difficult to imagine a star, which is now the online community would love more of Keanu Reeves. It was named darling of the Internet, has launched a petition demanding to recognize him as the man of the year, and now replaced them with princes from classic Disney films.

The artist and the author of the Buzzfeed edition crystal Ro redrew Eric, Aladdin, the Beast, and other characters of the animated disney fairy tales, giving them the person of Keanu Reeves. Only for user rating was released eight art, in which Ariel, Mulan, Snow white, Jasmine and other Princess got the Prince of the new generation.

