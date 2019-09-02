Photo of the day: iPhone 11 in a whole new unexpected design from the other chamber

In the social network Twitter yesterday there was an unexpected photos, which show us the iPhone 11, not have already become quite familiar boxy camera.

On the first three photos we see the renders of the iPhone 11, which confirm that the front part of the smartphone remained unchanged. The screen has received a noticeable cut system front camera and earpiece.

But the rear panel is surprised by a horizontal block of the main camera, which is located in the upper part over the entire width of the rear panel. It is clearly seen that the main chamber contains three modules and led flash.

The last photo shows the phone in person, however, we can’t tell whether it is real working iPhone version 11 or simply the layout.

In any case, all will become clear next Tuesday, September 10.

