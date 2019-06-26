Photo of the drowned on the border of illegal immigrants has caused a surge of indignation in the United States
In this photo — the body of an adult and child from the banks of the river. The image of Oscar Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande (the river that divides Mexico and the United States), circled the Internet and caused another wave of outrage in the U.S. about the policy of the administration of President Donald trump against migrants.
In Mexico, the incident is also widely discussed, the country’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez has called the incident a very sad event, writes the BBC.
Meanwhile, in the US, the debate about immigration policy trump, especially in regard to young children, become very emotional.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Congressman from the Democrats, called camps, where children of illegal immigrants, “concentration” and refused to apologize for his words.
June 25, the resignation of the acting head of the border guard and the customs service of the USA John Sanders.
After heated debate, the House of representatives voted to allocate $ 4.5 billion to improve conditions for migrants stranded on the border with Mexico, but trump has already threatened to veto the bill.
Two lawyers who visited the detention camps of immigrants in Clint (Texas), called the conditions in which children live, miserable, and frankly appalling.
“The children were hungry, dirty, sick and scared”
Elora Mukherjee heads the Clinic for migrants ‘ rights at the Law school of Columbia University.
She said: “I work with children and families in Federal immigration already more than twelve years, and never seen such conditions, as in Clint. The children were hungry, dirty, sick and scared. They don’t know when they are released”.
“Many of those with whom I spoke, held there for weeks, some for almost a month. Meanwhile, by law they have to reallocate within 72 hours,” she added.
According to Mukherjee, from the moment of crossing the border, “illegals were not allowed even to wash, they just stink”.
“They are dressed in the same clothes, which crossed the border, covered in everything from urine to breast milk,” said the lawyer.
According to the position of the governments represented in the Federal court on 18 June, the children in these camps “do not need access to soap to wash your hands, don’t need toothbrushes and beds.”
“These children should not be in camps of the border-the customs service. Everyone with whom we spoke, have relatives in the US who look forward to opportunities to reunite families. Children do not deserve detention in the cells for weeks. The policy of the administration in relation to children are cruel,” believes Mukherjee, stressing that “children are fleeing horrific conditions, and the administration should follow the law, providing them with safety and sanitation”.
Those who do not believe in what conditions children are migrants, Elora Mukherjee suggested to go to Clint and see it with my own eyes.
“There is an outdoor toilet where they eat and sleep”
Professor Warren Binford — Director of legal programs at the University Willamette in Oregon, specializing in the rights of the child, told about her experience visiting the detention center: “About 350 children are in the room, which seats 104 adults. Some children are there for about three weeks. About hundred children — very young: babies, toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children. There are also several mothers with babies.”
According to her, the girl no one cared, and they didn’t have regular opportunities to bathe.
“Hundreds of children are held in warehouse, which was recently built at the camp. In fact, they are in those awful cells, where the center of the room to an outdoor toilet, and there they eat and sleep,” added the Professor.
She noted that space is full: “some 100 children, others 50, some 25. There are many lice and the flu outbreak. Sick children are locked up without adult supervision, and they just lie on mats on the floor.”
She said that many children were told that they and others, including babies, have to sleep on the concrete floor.
“Very sad to hear that the standards of care for these children somehow relate to immigration matters. It has no relation to immigration issues. Any parent knows that if you are responsible for the child for at least a day, you need to have soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste. These children are forced to use the toilet, eat, sleep and carry all the time — day after day, in crowded rooms where other children sleep on the floor. This is savagery,” said Binford.
Statistics of deaths on the border of USA and Mexico
According to U.S. Border patrol, the deaths on the us-Mexican border is now not at its peak.
In the 2018 financial year was killed on the border a little less than 300 people, which is the average over the last 20 years.
A peak of mortality on the southern border of the United States was observed in 2005, 2006 and 2012 — then the number of deaths exceeded 450 people per year.
The most prosperous in terms of deaths at the border were 1999 and 2015, then killed 250 of the immigrants.