Photo Zelensky and Stoltenberg laugh users of social networks
November 4, 2019
Netizens laughed at a joint photo of President Vladimir Zelensky and the Secretary-General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.
On pictures Zelensky faces sitting at the table with NATO Secretary General.
Some users compared the President of Ukraine with the waiter taking an order from a customer, the other — with a student before a teacher, and still others saw the photo of boss and subordinate.
Meeting of the Ukrainian leader and the NATO Secretary General was held during the visit of Stoltenberg in Ukraine.
nua.in.ua