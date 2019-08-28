Photos and reality – a huge difference, and here’s the proof

The photo is a reflection of reality. But if you think about it, how much depends on angle, lighting and processing!

1. The difference between shots – less than a minute

2. Handsome. But not always

3. Depends on the posture

4. This is true, unfortunately

5. The nature of Instagram and in reality

6. The main thing – to choose the right photo!

7. Is so cute.

8. The expression of the face reflects emotions

9. Nature, too, can edit

10. for a good shot

11. Kitty is still at the photo shoot

12. Indeed!

13. Indeed, things should be a lot!

14. Clay is useful even in reality

15. The mess rarely gets in the photo

16. Doubles

17. And always

18. The second photo even better

19. Beautiful and true…

20. Not to find out!

21. Hmm…

22. Photoshop?

23. Lighting

24. Not everything in life is as happy as in the photo

