Photoshop course, and TED talks: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (April 17-19)
What: The Video Course Adobe Premiere
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: This is video from the winner of the big competition from Loftblog Nastya Kuznetsova. Along with Nastia, you will go from installation of Adobe Premiere on your computer to output the finished video to a file, for example, to upload it to YouTube.
To begin learning, click on the link.
Cost: free
What: tutorial on creating summary
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This lesson will focus on the creation of summary and rules of its registration.
You will receive 22 advice from experienced HR specialist, thanks to which your CV will be interesting for employers. Your chances of finding a job will increase significantly.
Learn how to do it, you can on this site.
Cost: free
What: a Course in creating websites for Tilda
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Tilda Designer can quickly create a beautiful and functional website. In his hands is a powerful modern editor and a huge Toolbox: allows you to instantly assemble the website from building blocks, and you can implement any creative idea in the zero-block.
You have the chance to learn how to use a Tilda to solve any problem your business or how to earn create websites.
Don’t miss this chance because it is only available for the duration of the quarantine.
Cost: free
What: Studying English by the method of Ticer
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Method Techera is 5 levels for self-study English language in modern architectural technique. During the lessons you are waiting for the explanation on video from the teachers and a variety of exercises, compiled by experts.
Courses are ideal for those who have long wanted to learn English, but do not know where to start and how to move forward.
Training begins right now.
On the website available as free classes and in-depth study of the language for the Premium subscription.
Cost: free
What: Course: Children of generation Z
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed to explore the younger generation and to help parents find the right approach to the education of their children and Teens of generation Z. This generation that changes our world, which will start to create a new story tomorrow.
Leading Ukrainian experts will tell you what is generation Z how does it differ from the others to aspire to and can teach adults.
If you want to know more about it, click here.
Training takes place in the Ukrainian language.
Cost: free
What: TED talks for English-speaking
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: TED Talks is a video from experts in the field of education, business, science, technology and creativity with subtitles in more than 100 languages.
Listen to short motivational and interesting speakers from around the world to be inspired for new achievements.
You can find out more by clicking on the link.
Cost: free
What: English Lessons from BBC
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Lessons from the BBC – this is your chance to improve your English from the comfort of home. You will learn grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation and much more. If difficult, you can always turn the captions on.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. It contains a video describing the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: free
What: Basics Of Photoshop
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course will come to those who are not familiar with Photoshop or know superficially. If you are a novice designer, this course will be very useful.
To begin learning click on this website.
Cost: free
What: a Virtual tour to Niagara falls
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In a place where North American Niagara river separates two Great lakes — Erie and Ontario, nature created a magnificent cascade of waterfalls. Niagara falls (Niagara Falls) is one of the wonders of the world.
Legendary set of waterfalls “Horseshoe” (Horseshoe Falls), American falls (American Falls) and “Veil” (Bridal Veil Falls) is a tourist pride of the prosperous towns of the same name-brothers of Niagara falls, canadian and American.
Every year millions of tourists come here to see with your own eyes the personification of strength and power of nature. You can go on a virtual journeyto enjoy the stunning views, right now.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23007
[name] => weekend in San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-san-francisko
)
a weekend in San ФранцискоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark