Photospin captured the interior of the new Kia Optima
The debut of the new generation of the Korean sedan will be held in the near future.
The Korean company is preparing for the world premiere of the third generation Kia Optima, which should receive a more aggressive exterior design. However, until recent time beauty trends remained zasekrechennyi. On the eve of the newspaper the Korean Car Blog was first published by salon model.
The sedan boasts a new infotainment system with big touch monitor, which is located above the deflectors, which become smaller and are more concise. Additionally, the preserved features of the cushion of the front seats, and the management of climatic installation and multimedia complex is now organized with a narrow touch panel.
In addition to the picture you can see the new selector of the automatic transmission, changed the tunnel floor and the block with a rotary washer, which you can select the movement mode. Recall Kia Optima, the first to be equipped with all-wheel drive and the engine range may appear Theta3 engine volume of 2.5 liters.