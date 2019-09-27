Physical exercise affect the brain
The researchers say that physical activity tire the brain as much mental
French scientists conducted a study and found that after intense exercise the brain is also showing signs of exhaustion. This is stated in the study, which was published in the journal Current Biology.
The reason for the research was the constant fatigue of French athletes, who began to suffer from overtraining syndrome. The National Institute of sports and physical culture in France decided to find out whether the cause of the syndrome to be nervous fatigue.
The study involved 37 athletes performing in endurance sports.
Participants were divided into two groups with different intensity.
The more intensively exercising athletes deteriorated activation of the lateral prefrontal cortex, which is involved in the decision-making and planning complex cognitive behavior.
Scientists explain that the activity of the lateral prefrontal cortex has varied in athletes in the same way as humans, overwhelmed by mental work.