Physical exercise started in 40-50 years, reduce the risk of early death: new research
A study conducted by the National cancer Institute (USA), found that physical exercise at 40 years and older reduces the risk of premature death. However, the same study confirms that the benefits resulting from sports, decrease if then throw exercises or significantly reduce them. The results were published in the journal Jama Network Open.
The researchers analyzed data from 300 thousand Americans aged 50-71 years on the basis of responses to questionnaires in the mid 90-ies. In the questionnaires it was necessary to assess the degree of active rest at different stages of life. The researchers then tracked the level and cause of death of respondents in 2011. Taking into account the age, gender, diet and Smoking. It turned out that the people involved in sports until middle age, had a lower risk of death due to any cause in subsequent years than those who never engaged in any kind of physical activity.
Men and women aged 40-61 years, which gradually increased physical activity approximately 7 hours per week reduced the risk of death from any cause in subsequent years, by approximately 35%. It is noteworthy that they obtained benefit from physical activity was the same as that of the people who supported the same level of activity with teenage or 20 years of age.
However, the protective effect of exercise was not long-term: people who have reduced physical activity in middle age, was at the same level for the risk of premature death with those who never engaged in before.
Thus, this study again emphasizes the importance of physical activity throughout life and once again proves that it is never too late to start.