Physically and psychologically adapt to isolation: life hacks astronauts
What do the people who have to completely abandon the familiar life, says “Lifehacker”.
Most likely, you now feel tense and lonely. Now imagine that you live in a small confined space 400 miles above the Earth for six months.
The astronauts are unable to walk around the house once a week to go to the supermarket or order food from a favorite restaurant. And, depending on the mission they have to share this small space with five people. And to perform their responsibilities, budgeted by the minute, and constantly being under supervision.
To cope with stress that is inevitable in such circumstances, the astronauts have special strategy.
Marshall Porterfield, five years led the Department of life in space and physical activity NASA said which ones will be useful to people living in the regime of self-isolation.
1. Make a daily routine
Crew members live according to a strict schedule. Cosmonauts day is divided into intervals of 5 minutes, for example: maintenance, experiments, training, communication with the Earth. It helps to keep a sense of normalcy and organizes your life.
“If you work from home, it is important to observe your daily routine,” says Porterfield.
Try to stick to the usual schedule, allocating time to the same as usual, e.g. to communicate with family, Hobbies, sports.
2. Add physical activity
The astronauts are up to 2 hours daily. This is necessary because in microgravity reduces muscle mass and bone density. But physical activity is and extra bonus: it reduces the risk of depression.
If you have not played sports regularly, now is the time to start. Try yoga, weight training, cardio. Find what you like and do several times a week.
3. Call and chat
Astronauts aboard the ISS are thousands of miles from loved ones and to keep in touch, call and write them. Take their example and be sure to communicate with family and friends.
“If you know someone who lives alone, call or email to let others know what you think of him, says Porterfield. — This communication is acting very powerfully.”
4. Remind yourself about what you aim
It helps to hold on to. The astronauts know that their business contributes to the common good, their work allows humanity to explore the cosmos.
Those who are now sitting at home, the goal is quite different, but no less important. The preservation of social distance helps to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to avoid excessive load on hospitals.
Isolation reduces the risk that your loved ones get sick. And if someone of them still get infected, you are more likely to get help.
“We have a mission. We are trying to straighten the curve of the spread of the virus — like Porterfield. — We are all in this together.”
