Physicians called another danger of Smoking hookah
Scientists at the University of California, Irvine came to the conclusion that hookah Smoking is very harmful to human health.
According to the study, in one puff of hookah can contain the same harmful substances as in smoke from a cigarette.
Lead author Veronique Perrault (Veronique Perraud) notes: in hookah smoke a lot of toxic and harmful chemicals, including nicotine, carbonyl compounds, and gasoline. High dose of these substances enters the body of the smoker of the hookah because of the large volume of smoke. Previously documented cases of carbon monoxide poisoning when using a hookah, because of the allocation of carbon monoxide from the burning of coal.
It is noteworthy that high concentrations of toxic gases were detected even in mixtures of herbs for Shisha. In addition, as noted, the water in the bowl, because of its cooling effect, effectively promotes the formation of ultrafine particles in the inhaled smoke.
Another danger is that the combustion temperature of the contents of the bowl for Shisha — low, which contributes to the formation of increased amounts of sugar derivatives (e.g., glycerin, which when heated breaks down to aldehydes, i.e., potential carcinogens).