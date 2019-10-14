Physicians called disturbing get rid of the cough errors
Doctors told about the main errors that interfere with a person quickly get rid of the cough. Many people ignore this symptom can last for a long time even after treatment of colds and flu.
The key mistake that some people prefer not to ignore the cough, thinking that he will go along with other symptoms of SARS. However, with the constant “attacks” a person’s bronchial tubes become more susceptible to the action of different kinds of stimuli. It faces a chronic form of cough which can last for months. Also, do not immediately resort to antibiotics it is better to give preference mucolytic funds, the most important thing to prevent congestion in the bronchi of phlegm. Choose to fight the cough — the liver is a bad idea. On the contrary, the warming procedure in the case of inflammatory processes is not recommended, otherwise there is a risk of negative consequences.
In the treatment of cough, it is important to regularly ventilate the room in which the person is, but cough medicines it is better not to take, because it only eliminates the problem, preventing the output of sputum and increasing the risk of pneumonia.