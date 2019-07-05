Physicians disproved popular myths about cholesterol
One of the most controversial topics in the nutrition of the 21st century is the topic of cholesterol. Some are afraid of him and foods containing cholesterol, give the anathema, for example, eggs. Others, on the contrary, I see nothing wrong with the cholesterol.
To decide which side to take in this dispute will help the scientific facts about cholesterol and its effect on health. Cholesterol is a substance that is produced in the liver and is vital for human life.
We can get cholesterol through the foods. As it cannot be created by plants, is found only in foods of animal origin such as meat and dairy products.
Just as the separated water when added to oil, fats and cholesterol also fall into the blood. The body transportorul fat and cholesterol, covering them with water-soluble “bubble“ of protein. This protein-fat bubble called a lipoprotein.
Low density lipoproteins (LDL) carry cholesterol to the tissues. This is the “bad“ cholesterol because high LDL levels are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) carry excess cholesterol back to the liver, which processes and excretes the cholesterol.
HDL are the “good“ cholesterol; the more HDL you have, the lower the risk of developing heart disease. HDL and LDL are found only in blood, not in food.
There are very low density lipoproteins. VLDL created by the liver for transport of triglycerides throughout the body. Triglycerides carried by VLDL, are used by the body’s cells for energy. The consumption of more carbohydrates or sugar than you burn can lead to excessive amounts of triglycerides and high VLDL level in the blood. Additional triglycerides accumulate in fat cells and released later when needed for energy. In our body, cholesterol serves three main purposes:
Helps in producing sex hormones.
This building block for human tissue.
Helps produce bile in the liver.
But such features are peculiar only to the “good“ cholesterol (the high density lipoprotein). HDL help keep your cardiovascular system healthy. It transports bad cholesterol back to the liver where it is broken down and excreted from the body.
It was also shown that high levels of HDL protects against stroke and heart attacks, while low levels of HDL increases these risks. Some hormones increase the concentration of HDL, such as estrogen or thyroid hormone.
Physical exercise and moderate consumption of alcohol is also associated with increased levels of HDL.
The right choice of foods can reduce LDL levels, improving the ratio of HDL and LDL. The Mediterranean diet is recognized as one of the best in the fight against the regulation of cholesterol and increase “good“ cholesterol. Start to include in your daily diet following Mediterranean dishes and products favorable for the PAP.
Foods with “healthy fats“
Many foods with high fat content also contain a lot of cholesterol — for example, bacon and fatty cheese. But the high fat content does not necessarily mean that the product is saturated “bad” cholesterol. Thus, fatty fish (omega -3 fatty acids), flax, nuts and avocado will help to reduce the level of low density lipoproteins, thus reducing the risk of stroke, heart attack and heart disease. The nuts in turn rich in fiber and contain a substance called plant sterols that block the absorption of cholesterol in the body.
The type of heart-healthy fat contained in olives and olive oil, may reduce the inflammatory effect of LDL cholesterol on the organism. When cooking at low temperatures use extra virgin olive oil class and olive oil extra virgin in salad dressings, sauces and to flavor foods after cooking them.
Eggs
Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods. They also contain a lot of cholesterol (one large egg has 211 mg of cholesterol).
There is a myth that eggs, or rather egg yolks, impact on the level of “bad“ cholesterol in the body.
However, studies show that eggs do not negatively affect cholesterol levels and that eating whole eggs can increase the good cholesterol HDL.
Besides the fact that they are rich in cholesterol, eggs are a great source of easily digestible protein and contain beneficial nutrients such as b vitamins, selenium and vitamin A.
Fiber
Whole grains, including bran, cereals, brown or wild rice, can lower the LDL and total cholesterol. That, in turn, increases the level of HDL in the percent.
These foods contain fiber, particularly soluble fiber, which helps to reduce LDL.
Fruits with lots of fiber such as prunes, apples and pears, can lower LDL levels and raise HDL levels.
Foods that increase the level of “bad cholesterol“:
TRANS fats
TRANS fats increase “bad“ cholesterol and reduce “good“.
They are often found in fried foods and in purchased baked goods such as cookies and crackers. Be sure to check the ingredients list on any package you choose, to the absence of “hydrogenated fats“.
This includes fast food, fried foods and store-bought desserts (ice cream, cakes, etc.).
Processed meat products
Processed meats such as sausages, bacon, and sausage, is a food high in cholesterol, which consumption should be restricted.
Additional recommendations for reducing “bad” cholesterol:
Physical activity is a great way to normalize cholesterol levels in the body.
The weight loss: getting rid of excess weight is one of the best ways to lower cholesterol.
It will help to reduce LDL while increasing HDL. The rejection of bad habits. Avoiding harmful habits such as Smoking, can significantly reduce LDL levels.
Smoking increases LDL cholesterol and greatly increases the risk of cancer, heart disease and emphysema.