Physicians have identified the mechanism inducing lethal types of cancer
Which leads to the development of tumors.
At the California Institute of immunology, La JOLLA experts have discovered a mechanism capable of preventing genome instability and cancer occurrence.
Scientists have found a complex process in DNA that cause cancer. A key role is played by the accession (methylation) of some of the CH3 methyl groups to the nitrogenous base in DNA.
This compound is involved in the activation or deactivation of specific genes. Dysfunction of the proteins TET and DNMT directly linked with most types of cancer, including blood diseases.
The researchers conducted experiments on mice showing that mutations in the TET lead to an increase in the level of methylation of the genome of T-cells, but large region of DNA, lose the methyl group. A reduced level of methylation in the heterochromatin is a common symptom of cancer.
As a result, genetic sequences can move and multiply within the genome, disrupting its integrity.