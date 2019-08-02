Physicians: Herbal tea useless

| August 2, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Herbal teas don’t all benefit, and sometimes much harm. About it told the candidate of medical Sciences Sergey Kovalenko.

He noted the many side effects of teas from herbs, even if its properties say a lot of positive qualities.

Not to poison your body with “herbal teas” for weight loss, scientists are creating a formula that will help people to restrain their weight.

According to them, the formula will help people, without tiring your body with regular fasting, to keep your weight at an acceptable level.

Green teas, in their words, slightly help weight loss and lead to health problems.

