Physicians told who are most susceptible to lung cancer

| August 9, 2019 | Health | No Comments
To reduce the probability of lung cancer can be a full refusal of Smoking and a healthy diet.

Медики рассказали, кто больше всех подвержен раку лёгких

According to her, from lung cancer kills more people than breast, bowel or prostate combined.

Kowal noted that lung cancer and breast cancer are the leading types of cancer worldwide, in terms of the number of new cases.

“In male smokers the risk of lung cancer is 23 times higher than non-smokers, and female smokers is 13 times higher”, – said Kowal.

The risk group also includes those who do not smoke, but is exposed to “passive Smoking”.

