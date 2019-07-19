Physicians told who can not wear gold
Many scholars have for centuries studied the properties of gold and came to the conclusion that it could have an impact on human health.
Thus, the study revealed that gold ornaments have a stimulating action.
Gold especially is contraindicated in people with active nervous system. According to scientists, gold slows down the metabolic processes in the body. Therefore, increases the risk of depression.
We also found out that gold is absolutely contraindicated emotional people. It is impossible to carry people with epilepsy as it may trigger bouts of the disease.