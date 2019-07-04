Physicians told who contraindicated tomatoes
What you can’t eat people with diseased joints.
For our joints is important proper and healthy nutrition. It is seen that a beneficial effect on the joints have products such as asparagus, pumpkin, and even avocado (eat 1 piece of average size within a week). They have a lot of the substances support elasticity of cartilage, magnesium and b vitamins.
Also useful for all vegetable oils, seeds — pumpkin, sesame, sunflower.
But many patients say that the joints worse after tomatoes and all nightshades, red meat (beef, especially grilled or smoked kind), canned food.
Of course, decreasing the density of bones and initial signs of destruction of cartilages necessary gelling agents. So prepare a jelly, aspic of chicken and fish. By the way, the action generousi substances from food exceeds the effect of a pharmaceutical complexes.
Arthritic joints helps with cold (cryotherapy). To heat sick joints it is not necessary: if there is inflammation, it will be worse. Make an ice compress: on a sick joint put a Terry towel, and top with a bag of ice. Sit there for 20 minutes. It reduces pain and swelling, improves blood circulation.