Physicians told who is prone to obesity
The scientists said that obesity is inclined almost all people. They are called the causes of the disease and advised how to monitor their weight.
Professor Valentin Fadeyev explained that one of the ways the spread of obesity is the lack of culture of food and avoiding food traditions, also on the disease affects unlimited access to food. Many people do not know that certain genes increase the risk to gain extra pounds, so I can’t to control weight. According to the scientist, obesity is a disease of the brain, since the food brings joy and has a calming effect. In this case, food becomes a tranquilizer and authorization. Biologists at Yale University was affected with light pulses to the area of the brain in laboratory mice that makes people have fun and increases appetite. The study of rodents returned to the source of food and could not eat.
Valentin Fadeev noted that obesity triggers various diseases such as arterial hypertension, atherosclerosis, diabetes of the second type, and the development of malignancies, it is therefore important to monitor the weight. Japanese scientists recommends to include in your diet rice because it contains plant compounds that increases the feeling of satiety. In those countries where use this product were significantly fewer people with obesity. For example, in the U.S. the disease is more common, as the rice is almost not present in the diet.