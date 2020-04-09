Physics for aliens and English for journalists: how to spend a weekend in new York city (April 10-12)
What: English language Course for journalists
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism.
The course will consider print and digital media through readings and video lectures that will help to expand the vocabulary of students, to improve their skills in reading, research, preparation of local and world news.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Fundamentals of information security”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats.
The modern world requires new knowledge, which is not given in schools and most universities. Millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but I don’t know how to protect yourself from their influence. This is what will be discussed in this course.
The course will be useful to almost everyone, who in everyday life is faced with computers, smartphones, tablets, use social media, email or simply looking for information in the global Internet.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Economics for everyone”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Despite the fact that Alfred Nobel did not allow to give the award for achievements in the economy, since 1969, this award exists. After all, we live in the economic world. And most of us think we know about Economics, everything. Because we have our own economic experience, we, our relatives and our friends study, work, receive a salary or other income, we buy something, we see the exchange rates, we hear on the state budget and so on.
This course will introduce you to the economy again, as an interesting, ambiguous and sometimes paradoxical science. This knowledge is necessary for everyone — from government officials to entrepreneurs, from students to retirees.
To register for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course on media literacy
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested to learn more about media literacy.
Students will examine the various types of media, including Newspapers, magazines, TV and social networks. This will help them to develop a wider understanding of the role of media in our lives, to expand vocabulary and to acquire the necessary language skills to analyze read and seen on the Internet.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on photography
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: head of the Theoretical course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn about the basic concepts visualistic and theory of the visual perception of a flat image; you will understand how to select and evaluate the role of individual agents in photographic practices and how to choose the most relevant approaches to the analysis of visual data
In addition, you will learn how to analyze photographs, to problematize and explain the visual manifestations of social life, to create their own informative visual messages and to build a number of photos in a coherent and consistent visual narrative.
Cost: Free
What: Online class physics for aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Imagine that an alien civilization came to Earth to learn how to construct our planet. How much time it will take, the listing for the alien names of the objects of our world? Physics will help to explain the complex laws of nature to the illustrative examples.
To do this, we wouldn’t even need a bulky technical devices: it will be enough together to observe the world and draw conclusions. To reveal the secrets of large-scale natural phenomena can any good thing or a minor incident of everyday life — no wonder it is this way, scientists came to many of the greatest discoveries. Try it and you with their hands to find the laws that operate your body and the world around them.
The course can be by reference.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of cinema”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how over 100 years, the cinema went from farcical entertainment to one of the most popular and influential art forms.
You will understand the history of cinema, for example, ten paintings, one from each decade. Each film expresses the era and reflects trends as copyright and mass cinema.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of scientific English
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: This course focuses on the development of skills of translation of scientific texts, mastering the grammar and vocabulary necessary for the understanding and adequate representation of the basic meaning of the text in the specialty. In addition, the course is focused on teaching the principles of annotation and abstracting of scientific text and making presentations of their research papers, what is included in the list of requirements for delivery of candidate examination in English language in higher education.
The rate on the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of art”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how varied art from Antiquity to the twentieth century, for example, outstanding works. To understand the history of art, you look at 10 masterpieces — from all possible angles.
Start your trip to ancient Greek and Roman sculptures explore the paintings of Da Vinci, Rubens, géricault, Degas, Picasso and total all the performances of Marina Abramovic.
To register for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for engineers
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is intended for professionals who work with literature in a foreign language to conduct research in the field of engineering. It covers the main grammatical phenomena, and proposes an algorithm for the efficient development of the skills of reading and listening in General, social and professional context at level A2-B1. Upon completion of this course, students will feel more confident in understanding written and spoken language in English.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
weekend in new York
