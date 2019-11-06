Pick a stone from the magic picture and find out what your destiny is
One of the unusual tests. Are invited to choose a stone, painted on it with a symbol. Each symbol composed of several Runes. After choosing a stone with magical character, you need to read the message of the spirits from the other world. You can learn that will prepare you fate in the next period of time.
Magic stone No. 1
This symbol consists of 3 Runes: Algiz, Uruz, and Teyvaz. Destiny will give you the opportunity to change their lives for the better. You are on the right track and you will achieve the desired result. Will be able to overcome any obstacles. You can do it.
Magic stone No. 2
This magic sign consists of two Runes: Nautiz and Ansuz. You are waiting for tests, the fate of the checks you on durability and endurance. But you will become wiser and will be able to find your special purpose in this life. You are destined to leave a major mark on the world, which will affect the fate of many people. Providence is sending trials in the lives of people trying to change a person’s character. It is possible that you used to live caring only about their own interests. But there comes a time to understand that everything in this world is interconnected, everything is “one”.
Magic symbol No. 3
This symbol consists of two Rune: Inguz, Algiz. You will get good news, good news. You all will be lucky and your ideas will come to life.