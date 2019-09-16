Pick a Tarot card: get the prediction for next week
Tarot gives the opportunity not only to know the immediate future, but also to build the right strategy. Use your predictions to make your life has always been filled with meaning, a little trouble could not break the will to win.
Select one of your favorite cards and read your prediction in the article below.
The high priestess
Card “the high priestess” pays attention to detail and is responsible for the help of loved ones. This means that every possible assistance will bring you good luck. Also, this map reminds us of the need to maintain family ties. This week to cope with the troubles you will be close to a female person who is talking to you. Be careful, because soon you will need your response and help. You can safely take on large-scale projects to prove themselves, and lead the teamwork which will bring you great satisfaction and financial profit.
The Empress
Card “the Empress” is a positive for you this week, she is responsible for order and practicality. You should pay your attention to all the little things that can help in the fight for happiness. Also, this card means stability and the absence of meaningful change.
You can expect temptations and adventures, which can’t give. And to succeed, you will have to find a compromise between their desires and responsibilities. “The high Priest” also points to the need for reflection. This map is positive, but warns against superficial thinking. You need to be attentive to every detail to achieve success. There will be not a simple choice, which should make in favor of its development. The case will affect not only the business sector but also private life. Remember that your loved ones also need attention, so the job shouldn’t take up all your time.
Chariot
“Chariot” promises changes that will burst into your life. Whether they will be successful, just depends on your strategy. This card warns of hidden pitfalls, but also about the people who are behind trying to change your fate. Be careful, otherwise you’ll be embroiled in intrigue. Your life will undergo changes that may seem cruel and irrational. However, over time you will realize that the changes were for the better, and the whole distance traveled, will give you experience and will not make the same mistakes.