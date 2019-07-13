Pickup Ford F-150 can be bought in retro style
Modernization of the auto engaged the engineers from Ford dealership.
Employees of dealer salon American brand Ford in Ohio has introduced a full-sized truck Ford F-150 that looks exactly like many cars in the US 1970-ies and 1980-ies.
The resulting pickup was named the BFP Retro F-150. Courageous red F-150 is endowed with the characteristic elements of appearance that was typical for trucks of that era.
Special design in retro style can be seen in the front and rear sides of the car. Also on the rear door, although true fans of Ford trucks are able to notice that the roof has not got a similar redesign.
Two-tone finish of the body is not the coolest thing. Large chrome plated cross beam, which is mounted on the loading platform. This F-150 is offered with a 3.5-doimoi a pendant with a stunning set of wheels and 35-inch off-highway tires.
The vehicle is 5.0 liter Coyote V8 engine. The exhaust system is installed from the Atelier Roush.