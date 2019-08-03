Pickup Ford F-Series Super Duty received a new V8 engine
According to the data, American brand Ford has equipped the F-Series Super Duty model year 2020 updated power unit volume of 7.3 liters and a power of 430 horsepower.
In addition to buyers will be accessible version of C350-horsepower engine.
When upgrading the engines the designers have taken into account all the nuances, for example, he has a peculiar architecture of the upper valve, use the oil pump with variable displacement, in addition the crankshaft is made of forged steel, and the cooling nozzles allow for better control over the temperature.
Together with the new power unit operates 10-speed automatic transmission. When the updated pickup will become available to buyers not yet reported.
But a preliminary application for the novelty is already possible to leave.