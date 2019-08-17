Pickup Ford Ranger FX2 will show their abilities outside of the asphalt
Off-road package for rear-wheel modification of a pickup truck — not the most obvious business idea. And yet Ford believed that such a set there is a buyer who does not want to pay extra for all-wheel drive and do not involve mud baths at the mirror. Package called FX2 Package for rear-wheel drive version of Ford Ranger was available in the US yesterday.
Ranger in the US costs $300 and comes with 24 turboservice 2.3 (274 HP, 420 N•m), ten step “automatic” and the drive can be rear or full.
Among other things, the specific off-road package added the screen tidy, showing the angles of inclination of the pickup in different directions.
The FX2 package included the rear differential with electronic locking, off-road tyres (a choice of 17 and 18 inches), suspension, retuned for off-road, skid plate in front. In addition, in the front bumper aerodynamic apron removed to increase the approach angle. It turned out a kind of analogue of the FX4 package, but only for more simple variations with drive on one axis that has expanded the total number of Ranger variants. The FX2 package is $595 without taxes. Delivery of the first cars will begin in late 2019.