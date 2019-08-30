Pickup Great Wall P-Series will compete for dominance with Toyota and Ford
The Chinese company Great Wall has introduced a new truck P-Series, which will compete with the world’s leading automakers. The new product promises to sell in all markets where the brand is now represented by Great Wall.
New truck, Great Wall P-Series spacetravel on a completely fresh platform P71, which allows you to build a safer, lightweight and comfortable SUVs. According to the automaker, the number of potential modifications in the future line of pickups exceeds a hundred depending on the dimensions, engines and transmissions, as well as operating conditions.
The model got its own logo in the form of a stylized letter “P” which symbolizes two words: “power” (Power), Vershina (Peak) and “perfection” (Perfect).
Under the hood is placed 2.0-liter engine combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive system. Exact details about the engine, but it is possible to assume that the Great Wall will be put in modern pickups the 2.0-liter turbo power of 143 HP and 305 Nm of torque.
In the list of available equipment Great Wall P-Series includes rear view camera and the circular review, system of control, lane traffic, adaptive cruise control and media system with voice control. The Chinese hope that the new change “the global landscape of pickups” and will be included in the TOP 3 popular models segment. To compete the Great Wall P-Series will have with leaders from Toyota and Ford. But the company has ambitious plans. In 2020 it expects to sell 200,000 copies of the P-Series.