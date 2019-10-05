Pickup Isuzu D-Max presented in a new version
The premiere will be held this month.
The current version of the pickup Isuzu D-Max was introduced eight years ago. Now the model is preparing to update. The company has published videotizer third-generation truck, and the premiere Isuzu D-Max will take place October 19 in Thailand. Earlier photospin’ve noticed camouflaged cars on the roads.
Pickup in pridesa will have a frame structure and front and rear differentials. The appearance of new items also will not get major changes, but the car will be more comfortable and richer, and get the complex modern assistants, including the system of automatic braking. Note that the Isuzu has partnered with Mazda to develop the model.
According to the available data D-Max will keep the old range of engines for the European market, which will include a 1.9-liter diesel unit. On other markets the truck will come with a 3.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. Also the novelty will be equipped with a rigidly connected full drive and a full-time locking rear differential.
On sale in other markets, the novelty will go towards the end of next year.