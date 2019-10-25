Pickup Mercedes-Benz X-Class was released in a very black version
Mercedes-Benz dealers started to accept orders for pickup X-Class limited edition Night Edition. The SUV features black accents in the design.
A special version of Night Edition available for diesel pickup truck Mercedes-Benz X 350d with a 3.0-liter engine that produces 258 horsepower and 550 Nm of maximum torque. The list of standard equipment includes all-wheel drive system with reduction gear. Reaches an impressive ground clearance of 222 mm. surcharge, you can equip the truck with a locking rear differential.
Buyers will be offered a pick-up series, Night Edition in two versions: White Night (White night) and Black Night (Black night). Distinctive features of the car will be black accents, black 18-inch wheels, black body side mirrors, black grille, black sills and arc on the body and even a black “star” of Mercedes.
In the cabin of belonging to an exclusive series of shows embroidery on textile mats “Night Edition”. The car is already available for order in the salons of official dealers of the brand.