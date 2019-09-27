Pickup Peugeot appears by a Chinese company
The information that the French company plans to release a pickup truck appeared in 2017.
In a number of markets in the pickup segment highly in demand in the fight for customers companies have to create a new model. In 2017, the company Peugeot announced plans to release a pickup truck. And now there is more detailed information about when the novelty will be one of the strategic markets.
According to managing Director of the brand in South Africa said that the prototype was already created and in 2021 the novelty will appear in the local market. However, the question of the implementation of the model is not yet resolved. By the way, in 2017 Peugeot and China’s Changan has signed a cooperation agreement for the development platform which will focus in particular on the creation of a pickup truck.
In may this year, the Chinese brand has presented the pickup Kaicene F70 length 5 to 330 mm, which exceeds the Nissan Navara or Toyota Hilux. In the motion model driven 2.5 litre engine from Isuzu, but the French model will be different from the powerplant.