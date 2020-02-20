Picnic and a dinner party for Russian-speaking: how to spend a weekend in Miami (21-23 Feb)
What: Assistance in finding employment
When: Friday, February 21, from 9:30
Where: Miami Beach Regional, Lobby Art Gallery
Read more: Qualified company representatives CareerSource South Florida is ready to answer all questions related to employment. The event is relevant for all who need help in finding work.
Meeting is only for the audience aged 19 years.
Cost: free.
What: Free film screenings
When: Friday, 21 February, 15:00
Where: Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL, 33139
More info: Every Friday afternoon in Miami film screenings. 21 Feb 2020 you will see on the big screen the film “war of the worlds”.
The screenings are supported by the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program and Cultural Arts Council.
Cost: free.
What: tango Festival in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Ramada Plaza Marco Polo Beach Resort, 19201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Read more: Miami Sunshine Tango Festival 2020 is an opportunity to learn the Argentine tango with world-renowned Maestro, and also workouts at the pool, live band and more.
The event will be held in the lovely beach resort Ramada Plaza Marco Polo Beach Resort in Sunny Isles beach. By the way, the nickname of the city — Little Moscow because of a large number of Russian.
Visit the website of the organizer of the festival for more information.
Cost: $10.
What: Dominican festival in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Juan Pablo Duarte Park 1776 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, FL 33142
Read more: Dominicans in Miami are proud of their culture, and each year more than 2,500 of them come from all over South Florida to participate in this wonderful event.
Carnaval Dominicano Miami is an event for the whole family where everyone will find interesting occupation. In particular, it offers sports, dance, live music, arts and crafts, dominoes, bingo and much more.
Cost: from $0.
What: picnic in the Park for Russian
When: Saturday, February 22, from 12:00
Where: 6990 N Ocean Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Read more: picnic for Russian in Boynton inlet Park is already a traditional event for the whole family. Bring food, drinks, fishing rods, surfboards, boats, guitars – everything that your heart desires. This is a great opportunity to meet families and have a great time.
While parents will communicate, children can have fun under the supervision on a wonderful beach near the Gulf.
Over cooking will meet chef Reuben. He will prepare for you a shish kebab and a samosa (each dish costs $5) and pilaf ($10 per portion with salad).
Parking is free.
If you have any questions or suggestions, contact the organizer at tel: 267-261-31-77, Mila.
Cost: free.
What: a dinner Party for Russian-speaking
When: Saturday, February 22, from 20:00
Where: The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
More info: the Party will be held on February 22 in Miami. This event will be interesting to visit the Russian-speaking residents of Florida. You can expect treats and great music.
Admission is free with registration on Eventbright, the number of places is limited.
For reservations and more information, please call: 917-70-18-925.
Cost: free.
What: Vegan festival in Miami
When: Saturday, February 22, from 12:00
Where: The Sand Bowl @ Park Bandshell, 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Read more: the Third annual festival of Vegan Soul Festival will be in Miami this Saturday, February 22.
Join now to enjoy the vegetable of African-American and Caribbean cuisine, cooked by the talented chefs of South Florida. Also here you can buy food and listen to great music.
Cost: free.
What: bike Tour for the whole family
When: Saturday, February 22, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Virginia Gardens Park, 6498 Northwest 38th Terrace, Virginia Gardens, FL 33166
More: Spend a weekend active and informative! Join us for this 13-mile bike tour through the cities of Miami springs and Virginia gardens. On the way you’ll meet a variety of tips that require thinking, research, and wit. Each clue will provide you with information on places, memorials, and even the hidden nooks and crannies that you can find in both cities.
On the way you expect, with 19 stops. The trip will end in the Park Virginia Gardens Park. Pre-registration is required. All participants must arrive on time. Late arriving participants will not be able to participate once the teams leave the starting area.
Cost: free.
What: The Mardi Gras Carnival
When: Sunday, February 23, 13:00
Where: Downtown Hollywood, 1920 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020
Read more: Carnival Mardi Gras will be held in downtown Hollywood on February 23, 2020. Within this family festival features a walking parade, treats, costume contest, live music, artisans, children’s activities and more.
Mardi Gras (Mardi Gras) is celebrated before the beginning of lent, Catholics in many countries — France, Czech Republic, Belgium, USA. In a literal translation from French, this phrase means “fat Tuesday”. The occasion is somewhat similar to the Orthodox Shrove Tuesday and the world is its direct counterpart. It symbolizes the meeting of spring and farewell to winter and the renewal of nature and life.
Cost: free.
What: Free day at the Museum of arts and design
When: Sunday, February 23, 13:00
Where: Museum of Art and Design @ MDC Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FLORIDA 33132
More: Every last Sunday of the month Museum of Art and Design is open for free visits. Also on this day the Museum offers a free family program.
So, from 14:00 to 16:00 here is a hands-on educational event designed for the whole family, which includes master classes under the guidance of artists and other events, which undoubtedly will be interesting for all.
Cost: free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
