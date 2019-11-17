Picnic in the cemetery: how our immigrant instilled in the Americans a strange tradition
Cemetery many people associate exclusively with the place of sorrow and grief. But in the United States just a century and a half ago on cemeteries arranged these outings. And here met the young people communicated with each other relatives, and just went to lunch, arranged in family plots with the graves of the dead. Especially, this tradition was popular in the late XIX – early XX centuries. This writes the “Cultural studies”.
The cemetery as a recreation area
In the XIX century in the US, people often gathered in cemeteries to relax and dine. One of the reasons for choosing such an exotic vacation spot were simple: at that time many municipalities just don’t have a proper resting places, and the cemetery has always been well maintained and is really similar to the modern parks. Only with many tombstones on site.
In Dayton (Ohio) women grandly waving umbrellas, walking between the graves on the way to his plot in Forest cemetery. And in new York city, residents slowly walked through the Church yard of St. Paul (Lower Manhattan), carrying a basket filled with any food.
The second reason for the appearance of “quirks mode” was more sad at the same time, the country was rampant epidemics of various diseases was high infant mortality, and often women did not survive childbirth. Death was so frequent guest in many families that only in the cemetery, people could talk and have lunch with your family or friends. At the same time they “visited” and deceased relatives.
Family members came to celebrate Thanksgiving with the deceased father or to bring gifts to the cemetery on Mother’s Day. Took with me not only the sandwiches and other snacks, but even a spirit-lamp, to be able to boil the tea or coffee.
Historical precedent
If in the cities the old cemetery were on land belonging to the Church, the new place of rest appeared outside the city and was designed like beautiful parks, inviting to relax.
At that time, the United States attracted immigrants, for whom the commemoration of the dead at a cemetery food was a national tradition. It was widespread in Russia and Germany, Guatemala, Greece and other countries where today it is accepted in the holidays and special days of commemoration to eat with the deceased.
Many older Americans believed such a tradition of the “terrible event” and the present barbarism. But young Americans continued to have picnics in the cemetery. However, later on, there was a question about proper behavior in the resting place.
Cemetery etiquette
Widespread traditions have led to the fact that many cemeteries were literally littered with garbage, and in some cases even require the intervention of the police, in order to subdue too merry lovers of this kind of entertainment.
However, there were also supporters hanging out in a cemetery, especially to celebrate the optimism of people who find a reason for joy even in such sad circumstances. From the participants of the picnic was only required to have a decent behavior and a thorough cleaning of garbage.
However, over time a tradition of picnics in the place of mourning became less popular. Medicine took a step forward, mortality is significantly reduced, and appeared in the city parks, where you can participate in family celebrations, meetings with friends and relatives, and decent catering establishments become more prevalent and accessible to the public.
However, in some US cities, you can still have a picnic in a cemetery, keeping all the same simple rules: appropriate behavior and garbage collection for themselves. Failure to comply with at least one of them can lead to serious penalties that will affect all participants of the “sweet” festival.
It is worth remembering that such activities are allowed on site, not every cemetery, and more this applies to the places where repose the members of the families of those whose relatives once came from countries with traditional family commemoration at their graves.