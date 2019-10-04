Picture of Banksy with in Parliament chimpanzee sold for a record $ 12 million…
A painting by the famous and mysterious British street artist Banksy called “Regression of the Parliament,” sold at auction Sotheby’s in London for $ 12 million — this amount is almost six times higher than the initial cost of the canvas and is a personal record price for the masters of street art. Still the most expensive of his works was estimated at $ 1.8 million.
Satirical picture width of four meters depicts the meeting of the house of Commons of the British the UK, only instead of MPs sitting in the hall of chimpanzees.
#AuctionUpdate Monkey Business: #Banksy”s monumental painting of the House of Commons parliamentary overrun with primates sells to applause at £9,879,500 — 9 times its previous record — after a 13 minute bidding battle. pic.twitter.com/5LPR5BlgCH
— Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) November 3, 2019
It also became known that Banksy was “discovered” in a London shop, the door of which, however, will remain closed. Products of the artist you can buy online. And through storefront shops you look in and see them. Brand Banksy has called the Gross Domestic Product (Gross domestic product).
Last year, I wrote “FACTS”, for 1.4 million dollars at auction, was sold painting “Girl with balloon”, which after the sale was destroyed, hidden in the frame of the device for shredding paper.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter