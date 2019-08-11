Pictures of the new BMW X6 M Competition without camouflage to BMW Spartanburg
BMW presents X6 M uses the latest update of 4.40 liter TwinTurbo V8. The engine in the M5 F90 offers up to 600 horsepower and torque of 750 Newton-meters, which also will be applied in your starter pack X6 M. As in the case of a powerful sedan, a new SUV X6 M will also be available in more powerful versions. So BMW X6 M Competition will receive the engine with a capacity of around 625 HP and a sport suspension that focuses more on the racetrack.
X6 M based on the updated X6 SAC, all engine variants come as standard M xDrive all-wheel drive, which distributes power eight-cylinder engine between the axles. The Active M differential also allows to distribute the active power on the rear axle. The powerful engine combined with all-wheel drive xDrive M should provide acceleration of the powerful SUV from 0 to 100 km / h in less than four seconds.
In design 2020 X6 M gets a kit in accordance with the M package — front apron gets two large air intakes, an updated bumper, blacked-out kidney grille, wider fenders and a lower center of gravity.
BMW X6 M has a rather narrow tail lights that clearly emphasize the width of the compartment of the SUV and reach almost to the center of the built-in logo rear door BMW. At least in this first photo everything points to the fact that the BMW X6 M in its third generation is significantly different from X4, as was the case with previous models.
We see a rear roof spoiler, sports diffuser and dual exhaust pipes of larger diameter, greater than the regular X6. Very soon, I hope there will be official photos of the BMW X6 M.