Pidhrushna was in the top 10 of sprint at the biathlon world Cup in Annecy
December 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Olena Pidhrushna
In the French Annecy continues the third stage of the biathlon world Cup.
In the women’s sprint race at 6.5 km with two firing lines the victory went to Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff, who despite one mistake managed for 6 seconds. to beat Frenchwoman Justine Breza.
Closed the podium of the hardest race in the pouring rain, the Czech Market of David, has lagged behind the winner for 20 seconds.
The best among Ukrainians, Olena Pidhrushna shot clean and took 9-th place.
The rest of the Ukrainian shooting skiers finished within the top 60 and will start in pursuit.
It is noteworthy that the Semerenko sisters were only 6 seconds.
- Tiril Eckhoff (1+0) 20:27,0
- Justine Breza (0+0) +6,2
- Marketa Davidova (0+0) +20,5
…
- 9. Olena Pidhrushna (0+0) +47,1
- 30. Darya Blashko (0+1) +1:35,1
- 38. Julia Jim (0+2) +1:45,9
- 50. Vita Semerenko (0+2) +2:03,0
- 55. Valj Semerenko (1+2) +2:08,9