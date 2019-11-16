“Pidmanula, pidvela”: Maruv disappointed fans
Scandalous Ukrainian singer Anna Korsun (performs under the stage name MARUV), which recently received the award MTV Russia, disrupted a concert in the Russian city of Ufa.
The singer had to fly to the Urals as a special guest at the celebration of the birthday of the Radio Energy.
However at the airport the actress became ill.
In Instagram Stories MARUV appealed to the Russian fans and called on them to take care of their health.
“Dear friends, Ufa, whoever was going to come to the festival Energy in my performance. Unfortunately, I won’t be there. I became very ill the transplant and here I am now at the airport. I, unfortunately, even that is not left to you,” she said.
The Anna called for to better monitor their health, to sleep the “normal number of hours” and eat normally.
However, not all viewers of the concert believed to justify a special guest.
“Kept the audience waiting an hour and nothing was reported that people spent at the bar”, — was indignant one of them.
“I think that she originally was not going to come to us,” suggested the lady with the nickname nikolaevkris.
“Oh, Anya, Anya! For 1.5 months I bought the tickets, found with whom to leave the children wanted to go to your concert. And you… “I priyshov to you a lot, pidmanula, pidvela”, — complained alissinia, noting that the tickets were not cheap.
. The singer was announced headliner of the evening, but the scene did not appear. The team of the actress and the organizers exchanged mutual accusations.
