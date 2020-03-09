Pidruchny almost made a second sensation on the stage of the biathlon world Cup
Dmitry Pidruchny and Brendan
In the Czech Nove mesto men’s mass start ended the seventh stage of the biathlon world Cup.
Ukrainian Dmitry Pidruchny finished fourth, losing to the German Arnd Peiffer less than 3 seconds.
“Gold” the race went to the Norwegian Johannes Bø, and second place went to Emilien Jacklin from France.
Another Ukrainian – Brendan showed 11-th result.
The results of the race:
- Johannes Boe (1+1+1+0) 39:32,7
- Emilien Jaklen (0+0+0+0) +15,1
- Arnd Peiffer (0+0+0+1) +25,0
- Dmitry Pidruchny (0+1+0+1) +27,9
…
- 11. Pryma Artem (0+0+2+1) +1:08,2