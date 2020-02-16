Pidruchny could not defend the title of world champion in biathlon
World champion-2019 biathlon Ukrainian Dmitry Pidruchny was unable to defend last year’s gold.
In race of prosecution at men on 12,5 km world Cup biathlon in the Italian Antholz-Anterselva started from tenth place Ukrainian athlete eventually came thirtieth.
After the first shooting, he went to two penalties, and on the second lap I felt discomfort in his back. After the finish he told Pidruchny, that back problems prevented him from successfully shoot standing, writes sport.ua.
After the race head coach of the men’s team of Ukraine Juraj Sanitra broadcast NTU is reported that Pidruchny will miss the individual race, which will take place on February 19.
Gold medal in race of prosecution at men on 12,5 km was won by Frenchman Emilien Jacklin who has closed all 20 targets. Norwegian garanichev Evgeniy second year in a row became the Vice-world champion in this discipline. Sprint winner Russian Alexander Loginov was the third.