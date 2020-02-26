Pidruchny won bronze in the super sprint at the European Championships in biathlon
February 26, 2020
The captain of the men’s team of Ukraine biathlon Dmitry Pidruchny won a bronze medal at the European championship, which takes place in Belarusian Raubichi.
The native village of the Island, in the Ternopil region, lost half a second of the host of the tournament Sergei Bocharnikov.
“Silver” – the representative of the Czech Republic Adam Vaclavik.
Note that the team of Ukraine is one of the few teams that presented on the European Championships team. The remaining teams were given the opportunity to its the best shooting skiers to relax after the world Cup in Antholz-Anterselva, which ended this past weekend.
The results of the race:
- Sergey Bocharnikov (Byelorussia) (0+2) 14:12,8
- Adam Vaclavik (Czech Republic) (0+3) +0,4
- PIDRUCHNUY DMYTRO (UKRAINE) (1+2) +0,5
…
- 15. Ruslan Tkalenko (1+1) +55,1
- 23. Artem Prima (3+3) +1:16,5