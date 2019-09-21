Pierce Brosnan is released with a handsome son
Paris Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan, impressed everyone with its beauty at London fashion week. The aim of the charity screening at the British Museum, which appeared in Paris were a fundraiser for the solution of humanitarian problems. 66-year-old pierce came to support her 18-year-old son, although this is not the first experience of a young man as a model.And after the show beaming with pride, my dad was with him and posted the photos on his page in the social Network.
Paris modeling career began in November of 2017, when he had a show the Next Models.Then Paris made a lot of noise, although he was then only 16 years old. His photo on the cover of the edition of Vanity Teen has conquered many girls ‘ hearts. And the type of appearance of Paris came to taste such world famous brands as Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain.
Note that the talents of this young man are not limited to the modeling business. He managed to show himself as an ordinary operator when filming a socially important film about the starving kids in Sri Lanka. “When I had the opportunity to go to Sri Lanka, I realized that I just have to go and it was amazing!” says with delight Paris. And he continues: “the Drive from Malibu, where we are far from the problems of lack of basic necessities in a world of misery was for me very important.” The mother of Paris — a journalist Keely Shay Smith is most proud of directing his son’s success. She is also concerned about environmental issues and the environment.
It is interesting that just in July of this year next to my father lit up, and the eldest son from Brosnan Keeley, Dylan. 22-year-old brother of Paris also makes a career in modeling. Interestingly, Dylan is still taller than a high enough pierce, nearly half a head. In the record of the eldest son Brosnan has listed the work in the famous model Agency IMG Models. In addition, Dylan has a musical talent, he is a composer, musician and songwriter.