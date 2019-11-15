Piggy-therapist in San Francisco I started to work a glamorous pig (video)
International airport in San Francisco, where the days went to rest 19-year-old Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid, was enlisted in the staff of the pig named Lila, was imputed a duty to reduce the level of stress to the passengers who are boarding.
Writes about this edition of “Around the world” with reference to the Daily Mail.
According to Tatyana Danilova, mistress of five pigs, Leela is part of the Wag Brigade engaged in her animals cheer up the passengers before the flight and set them on a peaceful journey.
Tatiana Danilova believes that when meeting with a pig-therapist people feel happy, as it distracts them from the routine and anxiety.
Maintenance Manager airport guests Jennifer Kazarian says that Leela is the world’s first pig for therapy in the air port. Pigs in the Wag Brigade program involved dogs of different breeds and sizes.
All therapeutic animals this program receive special training. They must be accommodating character, good manners and radiate friendliness.
