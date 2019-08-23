Pigs attacked Kim Kardashian on the beach in the Bahamas
Kim Kardashian has told fans how the pigs attacked her on the beach in the Bahamas. Video made on vacation, the star posted to Instagram Stories.
Presented frames Kardashian in a swimsuit standing ankle-deep in water, and around it frolic a pig. Animals are considered full owners of the island who chose to stay the star of the reality show. The place is called “pig beach”, which translated means “Beach pigs”. It is believed that once non-ruminant artiodactyls were brought to the Bahamas sailors. According to another version, they swam to the shore after a shipwreck. Usually, animals are friendly, but sometimes can not bite any guests.
It is seen that Kardashian is trying to be careful and not make any sudden movements. Followers are so interested in pigs, they didn’t even pay attention to the sexy shape of the wife of Kanye West in a swimsuit.