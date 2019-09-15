Pilgrim football: dead coach, who worked with 55 teams in 32 countries (photo)
Famous German football player and coach Rudi Gutendorf died September 14 at the age of 93 years, reports the SWR Sport. This fact may be, would have remained without attention “peresichnih” fans, if not for the fact that the name of the specialist was included in the Guinness Book of records. During his career football the pilgrim was led by 55 (!) teams in 32 (!) countries of the world. Only one of the national teams of Gutendorf coached for 18.
The last place of work was the German national team Samoa (U-23) in 2003. And before that, he coached in Germany and Switzerland, China and Iran, Australia and the Philippines, Spain and Nepal. In particular, in the German Bundesliga, Gutendorf headed Duisburg, Stuttgart, Schalke, “Kickers Offenbach and Tennis Borussia”, and in Japan became the first foreign coach to win the national championship.
His biggest success as coach Rudy reached with Chile national team, which won the qualifying group for the 1974 world Cup. In the Intercontinental play-off Chile went to the team of the Soviet Union. However, two weeks before the first match in Moscow, General Augusto Pinochet staged in Chile, the military coup, which the team of the USSR (after home draw — 0:0) refused to go to the return match in Santiago, for which he received a technical defeat.
Record of Gutendorf for the duration of the stay was the Swiss “Lucerne”, where he worked for five years.
