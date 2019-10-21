Pills “of old age”: presenter Malysheva called three drugs that you need to take…
Scandalously famous Russian TV presenter and doctor Elena Malysheva, who called in June for sick children “morons”, I decided, obviously, to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of potential patients and identified three medication to be taken by every person over the age of 50 to extend their life. This writes RIA FAN.
According to Malysheva, modern medicine is like mathematics, in which “everything is calculated and everything is known”. On the basis of many research doctors have identified several drugs that can “push” old age and premature death. These medications affect the natural processes by which nature is trying to “get rid” of older people.
The first of these drugs Malysheva called aspirin. Its main effect is to prevent the aggregation and linking of platelets — because these processes occur in blood vessels clots, causing heart attacks and strokes. In addition, in 2016, scientists have found that regular use of aspirin prevents the development of tumors of the large intestine and reduces mortality from cancer.
The doctor said that for greater security on a daily basis should take the so-called “heart” aspirin. We are talking about the pills in the wafer and with a content of active substance in the range of 100 mg per day (preferably 75-80 mg).
The second “pill of old age” Malyshev calls drugs to prevent high blood pressure — ACE inhibitors (the so-called “prili“). These funds remain elastic vessels and normalizes blood pressure. Statistics show that a daily intake of these pills prolongs life by 30%, she said.
Finally, the third drug for people over 50 Malysheva called statins. The meaning of these tablets to reduce the amount of cholesterol synthesized by the liver, which in the age of needed by the body in much smaller amounts. Statins reduce the production of cholesterol by the liver and its content in the blood, said Dr. Phil in the program “Live healthy”.
Information resource recalls that a famous doctor Alexander Myasnikov named five drugs that he accepts the age of 30. The list Myasnikov got all three medications, announced Malysheva, as well as Metformin for the normalization of body weight and cure gout. With the aspirin the doctor advises to pay attention to the nuances associated with the potential danger of this drug.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Elena Malysheva commented on the diagnosis, which, according to rumors, was put Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. Presenter shared with the audience the knowledge of how glioma develops and what symptoms accompanied.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter