Pilot “McLaren” will be replaced by Vettel at Ferrari – media
Carlos Sainz
A new pilot a Ferrari for the season-2021 will be the racer “the McLaren” Carlos Sainz, claims Marca.
This pilot needs to be replaced in the team of Sebastian Vettel, who on Tuesday announced his departure from Ferrari after his contract in December this year.
The same information and have Italian resources, in particular, La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The media believe that the “Scuderia” in the next day or two will confirm the signing of Carlos.
And Sainz Jr., the English team, intends to invite former partner Vettel’s champion Red bull, the Aussie Daniel ricciardo, whose contract with Renault expires at the end of this year.
We will add that McLaren, who is currently racing engines “Reno”, from 2021 back on the engines Mercedes.
Note that a statement Vettel in the camp of the pilots of Formula 1 starts on “Brownian motion” for next season.
Grand Prix Diary, citing sources in Italy, reports that Vettel will no longer play for Ferrari, although his contract runs until the end of the season.
If the start of the championship-2020 still held the German behind the wheel of a car “Scuderia” is Italian Antonio Giovinazzi. Vacant job in Alfa Romeo which can take pole Robert Kubica, currently being a test pilot.