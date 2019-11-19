Pineapple: the beneficial properties of tropical fruit
Pineapple contains a lot of fiber, vitamins and minerals and the enzyme bromelain. Learn why it makes this a tropical fruit so healthy.
Pineapple is a tropical fruit known for its exotic form — sweet and juicy pulp surrounded by a tough segmented skin with a “tuft” of pointed green leaves at the top.
Vitamins and minerals and other nutrients in pineapple
Pineapples are rich in fiber, which is an important component of a healthy diet that promotes better digestion.
Exotic fruit also contain large amounts of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, manganese, vitamins a and C as well as folic acid. One of the key phytonutrients found in pineapple, is bromelain, which has long been known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects.
Digestion and cardiovascular disease
In pineapple contains a lot of fiber, which normalize the intestinal flora. There were several promising initial studies of anti-inflammatory action of bromelain on ulcerative colitis in mice, but needed more evidence before this benefit will be proven in human studies.
Some studies have shown that bromelain in pineapple can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as thrombosis, as it helps to prevent blood clotting.