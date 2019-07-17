Pininfarina continues testing Battista
Last year Pininfarina Battista was shown on the car Week in Monterey as a prototype.
In 2019, the company will present it at the event already in the updated form, noting its local public debut after the presentation at the Turin motor show last month and Goodwood FoS last week. Before greeting the audience at The Quail on August 16, Battista has entered into the final phase of wind-tunnel testing, where performance has met the expectations of its creators.
The Director of the Sports Cars rené Vollmann and Nick Heidfeld, who led the development of Mercedes-AMG Project One and has twenty years of experience in F1 racing and developing cars for Formula E, work together to set up a dynamic program, torque and power for Battista. Heidfeld, who is also the project Manager of Automobili Pininfarina, Battista tested on the simulator and called it “an amazing experience”.
“Prepare, setup and launch of the first series a completely new hypercar with an unprecedented level of performance was excellent; comparable to any of the first sessions of the simulation that I spent in his Hauler,” said he. “Most impressive was how well the car handled. But, of course, as I expected, the apparent acceleration is simply stunning and not comparable to any machine with which I encountered way or the highway”.
Battista is the most powerful of 150 copies of the Italian car manufacturer. It is equipped with four electric motors that provide 1900 HP of power and 2300 Nm of torque. Pininfarina says that the power of the engines used Rimac battery capacity of 120 kWh, which allows him to overcome the 450 km between charges, accelerate to “hundreds” in less than two seconds and reach a maximum speed of over 350 km/h.
The price of 2 million euros (141 130 000) Battista is a car-oriented 1 percent of the market. Deliveries will begin in late 2020.